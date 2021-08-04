FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cooler temps will continue

Pleasant conditions will continue for another couple of days in the Fredericksburg area.

The upper air trough which opened the door for cooler and less humid air to infiltrate Fredericksburg is still in place today (Wednesday). This morning’s visible satellite view shows a cloud line bisecting Virginia from north to south. As low pressure over the Outer Banks of North Carolina moves farther offshore, the currently overcast skies in the ‘Burg will clear out after the lunch hour.

The second half of today will thus turn out sunny, warm, and very comfortable. Accompanied by northerly breezes temperatures will barely make it into the low 80s this afternoon. Tonight a combination of clear skies, light winds, and dry air will help Fredericksburg area thermometers to drop into the low 60s. That’s good sleeping weather!

Thursday will dawn under mostly clear skies, allowing the strong August sunshine to heat the Fredericksburg area all day. Thus temperatures tomorrow afternoon will climb back to the upper 80s, but the dew points will remain relatively low for one more mostly comfortable day. Then Thursday night temperatures will again drop into the low and mid-60s at most locales.