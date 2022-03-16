FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cooler Wednesday to usher in clouds, rain

The Fredericksburg area can expect rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

An upper level low pressure center will be responsible for increasing clouds and eventually rainfall on Wednesday. Some forecasters dub these disturbances along the southern jet stream “bowling ball” lows as they roll and tumble their way eastward across the Gulf Coast states. The high clouds over Fredericksburg and vicinity this (Wednesday) morning are out ahead of that storm system.

Although there will be some sunshine later today the overall prevalence of clouds will hold temperatures down. Thus, instead of the mid-70s this afternoon Fredericksburg area thermometers will likely top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. South winds will pump moister air into the region as the day progresses, but the rain looks to hold off until midnight or so.

Once the rain begins it will continue through mid-afternoon Thursday, with the potential for a rumble of thunder but no severe weather. Local rain gauges will record three-quarters of an inch or more, helping alleviate a growing dry trend (the Fredericksburg area is under an “Abnormally Dry” designation). Precipitation will also reduce the swelling pollen count as trees and bushes continue their spring-time awakening.

After a morning start near 50 degrees temperatures Thursday afternoon will feature highs in the mid-60s amid the rainfall. Tomorrow night, skies will clear as that low pressure exits off the coast. Fredericksburg and vicinity will then cool to the mid-40s by dawn Friday, with the potential for fog to complicate the morning commute as temperatures match the dew point. Friday itself looks sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid-70s.

And a note about Thursday: not only is it St. Patrick’s Day, but it’s the day of “equilux,” a term referring to equal length of daylight and darkness. Although the times are rounded to the nearest minute, Fredericksburg’s sunrise Thursday will occur at 7:18 a.m., while sunset will happen at 7:19 p.m. Meanwhile on Sunday, the spring equinox, sunrise will be at 7:14 a.m. and sunset at 7:22 p.m. You can blame the confusion on physics, especially atmospheric refraction vs. latitude. (The graphic provides the equilux dates in March across the U.S.)

Happy Wednesday!