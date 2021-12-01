FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: December arrives warmer and drier than usual

December begins with a warm outlook for the Fredericksburg area.

Today—Wednesday, Dec. 1—marks the beginning of meteorological winter, the three coldest months of the year. It’s an arbitrary date that helps meteorologists and climatologists to fold weather data into a neatly defined calendar period. Astronomical winter, of course, doesn’t begin until the winter solstice on Dec. 21.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even more confusing for Fredericksburg area folks is the unusual warmth expected through the first half of this month (see graphic). Average high and low temperatures start December at 54 and 31 degrees, respectively, and drop to 47 and 26 degrees by the end of the month. However, the current weather pattern isn’t playing those averages.

Today’s high temperature will top out in the upper 50s around Fredericksburg, which will be the coolest afternoon reading for the remainder of this week. Plentiful sunshine during the first half of the day will give way to thickening clouds this afternoon ahead of an upper-level disturbance approaching from the west. Some light showers could spot the ground in a few locales this evening, but total rain amounts will be very low. Thus the current dry conditions look to become even dryer.