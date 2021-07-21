FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Do you smell smoke?

A “cold” front will usher in drier air and clearer conditions to end the work week.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has provided very colorful sunsets and sunrises the past couple of days. Transported by the jet stream, most of the particulates have been high above the ground, but today—Wednesday— there will likely be a scent of smoke in the air around the Fredericksburg area. The dynamics of the atmosphere are allowing some of the particles to mix downward to the surface, creating an unhealthy air quality for those with sensitive respiratory systems.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The good news is that an upper level trough (southward dip in the jet stream) will push a cold front through the region this afternoon. The combination of the trough and surface boundary will scour away the smoke, but will also create the conditions for strong to severe storms to form. Per the graphic Fredericksburg lies on the western edge of a Marginal Risk—level 1 of 5—for severe weather today.

Today’s high in the low 90s will occur during the early afternoon hours ahead of the cold front. Fredericksburg area residents can expect showers and storms anytime from 2 p.m. onward, with higher chances of severe storms closer to the Chesapeake Bay. The activity will move out of the area by sunset, with skies clearing for the evening hours.