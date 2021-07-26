FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: 'Dog Days' of summer making themselves felt

A hot work week in Fredericksburg will begin with very sticky conditions and storms.

Miserably uncomfortable 70-plus degree dew point readings tell the story for today’s (Monday’s) weather in Fredericksburg and vicinity. That level of moisture in the air combined with this afternoon’s high temperatures in the low 90s will push the heat index into the triple digits locally. Then an approaching “cold” front will trigger showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours, a couple of which could be severe.

The air behind this boundary isn’t particularly cool. Fredericksburg-area thermometers will still top out in the mid-90s on Tuesday. But the dew points—and thus humidity levels—will drop a wee bit Tuesday, making the outdoors feel slightly less oppressive than today. The heat will continue all week with highs in the low to mid-90s each afternoon with little chance of cooling storms.

We are in the “Dog Days of summer”, a term which hearkens back to ancient times when Northern Hemisphere observers noted that the very bright star Sirius rose along with the sun this time of year. They thought that added to the sun’s heat. Sirius is located in the constellation Canis Major (the Big Dog), thus the “Dog Days” label. This year the period lasts from July 3 through Aug. 11.