FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Dry, breezy days ahead

The latter half of the work week will be breezy in Fredericksburg.

With the current zonal flow in the jet stream (i.e. predominantly west-to-east) over eastern portions of the nation, surface weather features are scooting along quickly. A dry cold front passed through Fredericksburg during the 5 o’clock hour this Wednesday morning, allowing dry and cool air to pour into the region. This new air mass is arriving on northwesterly winds that will gust to 30 mph or so at times today.

Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will climb into the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon, although the gusty breezes will make it seem a bit cooler than that. Those winds will begin to calm after the sun sets at 5:19 p.m. (it’s getting later each day!). Fredericksburg area thermometers will sink to the mid-20s by dawn Thursday under clear skies and with light winds.

Thursday looks to be warmer, with gusty south winds kicking up ahead of yet another dry cold front, which will cross the area tomorrow night. Given continued sunny skies and the southerly winds temperatures in and around Fredericksburg Thursday afternoon will boost into the low 50s, several degrees above January averages. Behind this next boundary, Friday will again feature mostly sunny skies and gusty winds with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

After a dry and cool weekend, the next chance for precipitation will arrive Monday and last through Tuesday. Forecast models are still in disagreement as to what temperatures will be when the moisture arrives, so the precipitation type is not set in stone. Stay tuned for more details on that in Friday’s Weather Blog. Meanwhile the graphic describes the differences between three types of frozen precipitation, with hail being one that rarely occurs in winter in these parts.