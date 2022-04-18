FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Easter Monday ushers in February-like conditions

Monday will be the wettest day of the week in Fredericksburg.

Yuck! That’s not an official meteorological term, but it certainly describes the weather on Easter Monday. In its bid to become an April nor’easter, a low pressure center moving up the East Coast is bringing copious amounts of moisture with it. At the same time, high pressure across New England is forcing a thin layer of cold air southward along the Piedmont.

The resulting cold air damming wedge will keep Monday’s high temperatures near February levels, topping out in the mid-40s in the Fredericksburg vicinity. Meanwhile, a few locales near and west of the Blue Ridge have reported ice pellets and sleet this morning. In fact, Skyline Drive is under a Winter Weather Advisory with a couple inches of ice and snow expected to accumulate at higher elevations.

The budding nor’easter will cross southeastern Virginia on Monday afternoon. The precipitation it is fostering will deposit an inch or more of liquid rain in Fredericksburg area gauges (see graphic) before it all ends near midnight. During the wee hours of Tuesday morning, the storm center will move far enough north that skies will begin clearing locally. Temperatures by sunrise tomorrow will sag into the mid-30s in and around the ‘Burg.

Tuesday will then turn blustery and cool, with afternoon thermometer readings only touching the mid-50s despite mostly sunny skies. Robust westerly breezes will gust over 20 mph, making jackets feel needed again despite the calendar. The winds will gradually calm Tuesday night as high pressure settles in across the region. With cold air in place, that may mean scattered frost Wednesday morning for cooler rural spots, so protect any sensitive vegetation just in case.

The remainder of the week will feature much warmer and drier conditions, with the 70s and even the 80s returning by the weekend. However, a peek further ahead at the long range hints that this may not be the last gasp of cold air for the season ... but let’s not go there at the moment.