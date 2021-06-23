FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Enjoy a brief break from summer heat and humidity

Another pleasant but brief interlude of cooler weather has arrived in the Fredericksburg area.

Tuesday’s cold front was steered through Fredericksburg by a dip—or “trough”—in the jet stream passing over the eastern U.S. The cooler and drier air behind that front led to low temperatures this Wednesday morning of 56, 58, and 60 degrees at Stafford Regional Airport, Shannon Airport, and the University of Mary Washington, respectively. (The warmer reading at UMW is likely due to an urban heat island effect from the abundance of asphalt and concrete surrounding the site.)

Today will feature sunny skies and northerly breezes with afternoon highs in the upper 70s, about 10 degrees below average for late June. Dew point temperatures will remain in the very comfortable 40s and 50s through Thursday, meaning humidity won’t be a factor. Tonight, area thermometer readings will sag even lower than this morning’s, with Thursday looking to start out in the low 50s before topping out in the low 80s tomorrow afternoon.