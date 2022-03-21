FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Enjoy a bright and mild Monday

Monday brings a bright and mild beginning to Fredericksburg’s work week.

The spring equinox, as determined by the Earth’s orbit around the sun, occurred just before noon Sunday. The graphic illustrates that the Earth’s axis —tilted at 23.5 degrees from the vertical—is neither pointing toward or away from the sun at the equinox. This is thus the first full week of spring, and the weather will feel like it.

Today—Monday—conditions in and around Fredericksburg look to be much less raucous than on Sunday. Yesterday’s brisk winds will be replaced by a gentler west breeze, helping to warm temperatures via the downsloping process. Clear skies will allow the strong March sun to add its heat to the warming process, pushing afternoon thermometer readings into the low 70s after this morning lows in the mid-30s.

Skies will remain clear tonight, with Fredericksburg area temperatures sagging into the mid-40s by dawn Tuesday before climbing to the low 70s again during the afternoon. Tomorrow will begin mostly sunny, but cloud cover will increase during the day as a “backdoor cold front” pushes through the region from the north. By Tuesday evening, that boundary will be south of the ‘Burg, bisecting Virginia west-to-east. This will be a dry front with no precipitation expected.

However, Wednesday will feature clouds and rain as a strong low pressure center approaches from the west. There could be a rumble of thunder from this system, but the severe weather it’s expected to produce will remain well south of the Fredericksburg area. The precipitation will help alleviate the increasingly dry conditions of late.

Happy Monday!