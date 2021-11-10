 Skip to main content
FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Enjoy the warm temps while you can
The November warmth continues, but its end is in sight.

During this Wednesday morning’s predawn hours, a weak cold front passed through the Fredericksburg area. There was enough energy to squeeze out a few showers, but that activity moved south and east by sunrise. Sunshine will reign supreme today and, after morning lows in the mid-40s, the not-so-cold air behind the boundary will allow afternoon temperatures to again top the 70-degree mark. Light northwesterly breezes this morning will gradually swing around from out of the north by this afternoon.

That front will stall out across southern Virginia later today before trudging back northward as a warm front overnight. Thursday—Veterans Day—will thus begin under partly sunny skies, which will gradually cloud over during the afternoon. The reduced sunshine amount in and around Fredericksburg will keep local thermometer readings in the upper 60s for Thursdasy’s daily maximum.

The warm front and its associated clouds will herald the approach of a vigorous upper-air trough (a southern dip in the jet stream), which is atop the central U.S. today. As that system continues eastward, it will push a strong cold front across the Appalachians Thursday night. Showers will dampen the Fredericksburg area after dark Thursday through the first half of Friday, perhaps accompanied by a rumble of thunder. The graphic provides the expected rainfall totals from this event.

Cooler air will take a while to filter into Fredericksburg, but by the weekend it will feel noticeably cooler and likely much breezier than during the work week. More details on the weekend forecast will be forthcoming in Friday’s Weather Blog post.

