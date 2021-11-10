FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Enjoy the warm temps while you can

The November warmth continues, but its end is in sight.

During this Wednesday morning’s predawn hours, a weak cold front passed through the Fredericksburg area. There was enough energy to squeeze out a few showers, but that activity moved south and east by sunrise. Sunshine will reign supreme today and, after morning lows in the mid-40s, the not-so-cold air behind the boundary will allow afternoon temperatures to again top the 70-degree mark. Light northwesterly breezes this morning will gradually swing around from out of the north by this afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That front will stall out across southern Virginia later today before trudging back northward as a warm front overnight. Thursday—Veterans Day—will thus begin under partly sunny skies, which will gradually cloud over during the afternoon. The reduced sunshine amount in and around Fredericksburg will keep local thermometer readings in the upper 60s for Thursdasy’s daily maximum.