FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Expect a wet start to the weekend

Mild temperatures and wet conditions will begin the weekend in the Fredericksburg area.
Clouds have already overspread the skies across most of Virginia as the next storm system approaches from the southwest. Upper air energy has already created showers across far northern Virginia and the D.C. area this Friday morning. But while there may be a sprinkle or two this afternoon, the rain will hold off reaching the ground in and around Fredericksburg until after sunset.
Temperatures today will climb back into the upper 50s as southwesterly breezes usher in warmer and moister air. The bulk of the rain will arrive tonight and end by mid-morning Saturday.
Support Local Journalism
As shown on the right graphic panel, Fredericksburg and vicinity can expect 1 to 1.5 inches of liquid to collect in area rain gauges. That’s likely not enough to create flooding, but folks out and about during the heaviest precipitation overnight should be wary of ponding on roads.
Saturday will dawn cloudy and damp, but the sun will reappear by lunch time as the storm system pulls away and after a cold front pushes through, bringing drier and cooler air. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will top out near 50 degrees, but will be tempered by brisk northwesterly winds gusting over 25 mph at times. Sunday then looks sunny with somewhat calmer breezes and highs in the upper 40s, a few degrees below early December averages.
As is true in many winter setups, the precipitation type is all about the timing, or phasing, of the ingredients. After crossing the Tidewater area overnight, the surface low pressure will be centered off the Delmarva peninsula by 7 a.m. Saturday morning (left graphic panel). Meanwhile, the aforementioned cold front will still be marching across Virginia at that time. Thus no “phasing” will occur at this latitude and Fredericksburg’s precipitation will remain all rain.
That won’t be true for New England, however. The phasing of the cold air and the storm system will finally occur later on Saturday, resulting in a powerful nor’easter. That storm will generate strong winds and plenty of snow for folks up north. Snow lovers shouldn’t worry, though, since Fredericksburg’s chances will improve as the winter progresses. (Hint: keep an eye on Monday’s forecast!)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.