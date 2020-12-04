FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Expect a wet start to the weekend

Mild temperatures and wet conditions will begin the weekend in the Fredericksburg area.

Clouds have already overspread the skies across most of Virginia as the next storm system approaches from the southwest. Upper air energy has already created showers across far northern Virginia and the D.C. area this Friday morning. But while there may be a sprinkle or two this afternoon, the rain will hold off reaching the ground in and around Fredericksburg until after sunset.

Temperatures today will climb back into the upper 50s as southwesterly breezes usher in warmer and moister air. The bulk of the rain will arrive tonight and end by mid-morning Saturday.

As shown on the right graphic panel, Fredericksburg and vicinity can expect 1 to 1.5 inches of liquid to collect in area rain gauges. That’s likely not enough to create flooding, but folks out and about during the heaviest precipitation overnight should be wary of ponding on roads.