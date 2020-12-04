 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Expect a wet start to the weekend
0 comments
alert top story

FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Expect a wet start to the weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sat map

Mild temperatures and wet conditions will begin the weekend in the Fredericksburg area.

Clouds have already overspread the skies across most of Virginia as the next storm system approaches from the southwest. Upper air energy has already created showers across far northern Virginia and the D.C. area this  Friday morning. But while there may be a sprinkle or two this afternoon, the rain will hold off reaching the ground in and around Fredericksburg until after sunset.

Temperatures today will climb back into the upper 50s as southwesterly breezes usher in warmer and moister air. The bulk of the rain will arrive tonight and end by mid-morning Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As shown on the right graphic panel, Fredericksburg and vicinity can expect 1 to 1.5 inches of liquid to collect in area rain gauges. That’s likely not enough to create flooding, but folks out and about during the heaviest precipitation overnight should be wary of ponding on roads.

Saturday will dawn cloudy and damp, but the sun will reappear by lunch time as the storm system pulls away and after a cold front pushes through, bringing drier and cooler air. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will top out near 50 degrees, but will be tempered by brisk northwesterly winds gusting over 25 mph at times. Sunday then looks sunny with somewhat calmer breezes and highs in the upper 40s, a few degrees below early December averages.

As is true in many winter setups, the precipitation type is all about the timing, or phasing, of the ingredients. After crossing the Tidewater area overnight, the surface low pressure will be centered off the Delmarva peninsula by 7 a.m. Saturday morning (left graphic panel). Meanwhile, the aforementioned cold front will still be marching across Virginia at that time. Thus no “phasing” will occur at this latitude and Fredericksburg’s precipitation will remain all rain.

That won’t be true for New England, however. The phasing of the cold air and the storm system will finally occur later on Saturday, resulting in a powerful nor’easter. That storm will generate strong winds and plenty of snow for folks up north. Snow lovers shouldn’t worry, though, since Fredericksburg’s chances will improve as the winter progresses. (Hint: keep an eye on Monday’s forecast!)

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert