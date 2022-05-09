FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Expect clear skies, mild temperatures in region

Sunshine and cooler than average temperatures will begin the work week in Fredericksburg.

This past weekend was yet another result of this spring’s cyclic weather pattern. Following last week’s warmth very chilly air, overcast skies, and plenty of rainfall arrived to spoil the weekend’s weather. Skies finally cleared Sunday night, and by dawn Monday temperatures sank to 39, 40 and 44 degrees respectively at Stafford Regional Airport, Shannon Airport and the University of Mary Washington.

Skies will remain clear Monday with Fredericksburg area thermometers registering afternoon highs in the upper 60s. That’s several degrees below the average high of 75 degrees at this point in May. Northerly winds gusting 15-20 mph will make the outdoors feel even chillier, so jackets may still feel good. After a chilly start in the mid-40s Tuesday’s weather will be a carbon copy of Monday’s with similar temperatures, winds and sunshine.

The culprit for this unusually cool and blustery May weather is a slow-moving low pressure located over the Atlantic, well east of Tidewater Virginia (see graphic). Counterclockwise circulation around this feature is helping force chilly air southward along the East Coast. This current manifestation of a cold air damming (CAD) wedge—indicated by the white dotted line—has pushed all the way south into Georgia.

That low pressure won’t continue out across the Atlantic, however. An “Omega block” jet stream pattern is thwarting the normal west-to-east progression of weather systems. Therefore, that Atlantic low will slowly meander southwestward this week until it makes landfall over northern Florida late Thursday into Friday.

Thus much of the remainder of Fredericksburg’s work week weather will continue cooler than average under mostly sunny skies. But spring 2022’s yucky weekend weather pattern won’t go away, so stay tuned.