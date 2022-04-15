FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Expect cooler temps this weekend

A cooler regime is in store for Fredericksburg’s weather the next few days.

The recent above average warmth will be only a memory in the Fredericksburg area for a while. Cooler and drier air swept into the region behind Thursday afternoon’s cold front. This—Friday—morning’s low temperatures fell to 41, 43 and 49 degrees respectively at Stafford Regional Airport, Shannon Airport and the University of Mary Washington.

High pressure will sprawl across the Mid-Atlantic today, calming the winds. The bright mid-April sunshine will boost local thermometers into the low 70s this afternoon, near the normal high for this date. The air will remain very dry, and the overall lack of seasonal rainfall has resulted in the abnormally dry designation across the entire Fredericksburg area per the graphic. Parts of the Northern Neck are actually in a Moderate Drought.

As that high pressure slides off the East Coast tonight clouds will return ahead of yet another cold front. This next boundary will pass through Fredericksburg and vicinity on Saturday, but will only trigger light showers centered around the lunch hour. Total rainfall amounts look to be less than a tenth of an inch. The clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine tomorrow, with temperatures again topping out in the low 70s accompanied by winds gusting to 20 mph.

Significantly cooler air will pour into the region behind Saturday’s cold front. Thus, Easter Sunday in and around Fredericksburg will begin with temperatures dipping to the mid-40s. Despite sunny skies brisk northwesterly winds and dry air will make Sunday afternoon highs near 60 degrees feel much cooler than that.

Then Monday may necessitate hauling heavier jackets back out of the closet. A combination of high pressure over New England and a low pressure center crossing the Carolinas will result in a strong cold air damming wedge setting up over Virginia. Clouds and showers will be the rule across the Fredericksburg area, with temperatures along and west of I–95, perhaps not making it out of the upper 40s(!).

Happy Friday!