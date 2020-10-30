FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Expect some chills this Halloween weekend

Autumn weather followed Zeta into the Fredericksburg area.
Zeta was quite the quick-moving storm, zooming northeastward through Virginia at highway speeds. The left graphic panel shows the rain totals associated with Zeta, neatly outlining the core of the storm as it crossed the Old Dominion. Fortunately it weakened considerably as it moved out of North Carolina so the Fredericksburg vicinity was mostly spared the wind impacts.
Friday morning’s rainfall isn’t from the tropical system. Instead, this precipitation is wrapping around a second low-pressure system which is the remnant of the recent winter storm across the central U.S. That system and its associated cold front are now off the coast and conditions will improve as today progresses. Clouds will thin and skies will begin to clear after the noon hour. Fredericksburg area thermometers will peak in the upper 50s this afternoon, while northwesterly breezes gusting to 20 mph will make it feel very autumnal.
The right graphic panel shows counties just to the west of Interstate 95 to be under a frost advisory (light blue shade) Friday night. There could also be patchy frost in and around Fredericksburg, so it would be wise to protect sensitive vegetation. After that cool start, Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid-50s and lighter winds. By the time Halloween trick-or-treaters think about heading out, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s, so bundle them up!
Besides being Halloween, Saturday also has a couple other things to note. The full Hunter’s Moon occurs, and being the second full moon of October that makes it a “blue moon”. Also Saturday night brings the time change during which we “fall back” an hour to Eastern Standard Time. Thus sunset Saturday occurs at 6:12 p.m. while sunset Sunday happens at 5:11 p.m.
Meanwhile the sun will rise Sunday—All Saints’ Day—at 6:36 a.m. under partly cloudy skies with temperatures starting out in the upper 30s. By the afternoon, Fredericksburg and vicinity will warm back to the low 60s. Another cold front will then push through near sunset, bringing more clouds and showers. The chilly air mass behind that boundary will make for a cool start to next work week.
Remember to set those clocks back Saturday night (at least the ones that don’t automatically change)!
