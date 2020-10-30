FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Expect some chills this Halloween weekend

Autumn weather followed Zeta into the Fredericksburg area.

Zeta was quite the quick-moving storm, zooming northeastward through Virginia at highway speeds. The left graphic panel shows the rain totals associated with Zeta, neatly outlining the core of the storm as it crossed the Old Dominion. Fortunately it weakened considerably as it moved out of North Carolina so the Fredericksburg vicinity was mostly spared the wind impacts.

Friday morning’s rainfall isn’t from the tropical system. Instead, this precipitation is wrapping around a second low-pressure system which is the remnant of the recent winter storm across the central U.S. That system and its associated cold front are now off the coast and conditions will improve as today progresses. Clouds will thin and skies will begin to clear after the noon hour. Fredericksburg area thermometers will peak in the upper 50s this afternoon, while northwesterly breezes gusting to 20 mph will make it feel very autumnal.

