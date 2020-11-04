FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Expect warmer temps as week progresses

A quiet weather pattern is allowing a slow warming trend this week in Fredericksburg.
The temperature at Stafford Regional Airport this Wednesday morning bottomed out at 33 degrees, so the overnight Frost Advisory issued for Stafford county seems warranted. In contrast, thermometers at Shannon Airport and the University of Mary Washington recorded lows of 35 and 38 degrees, respectively. The slightly warmer conditions east of Interstate 95 are typical of a Fredericksburg area November morning when winds are calm.
The current nice weather setup will continue through the upcoming weekend in and around Fredericksburg. Afternoon high temperatures both today and Thursday will be at or slightly above normal, climbing to the upper 60s both days. Skies will remain clear with bright sunshine and light winds out of the south.
Since conditions are quiet at the moment this would be a good time to talk about the upcoming winter. The graphic shows the seasonal snowfall totals for the region, with the Fredericksburg vicinity receiving an average of about 15 inches. (It’s obvious that the Appalachian Mountains wring out much of the available winter moisture coming from the north and west, given the snow depths shown there.)
The current outlook features “La Nina” conditions which typically means a warmer than normal winter across the southern parts of the nation. Could that mean lesser snow amounts for Fredericksburg during the upcoming winter? Possibly, but then again all it would take to reach that 15-inch seasonal average would be one major coastal storm.
And speaking of storms, the official Atlantic hurricane season is still in effect through Nov. 30. Right now Tropical storm Eta is drenching Central America with life-threatening rainfall amounts. That system is now forecast to turn northeast and re-enter the Caribbean where it will strengthen. From there it could well wind up affecting southern Florida by the end of the upcoming weekend.
It IS 2020 after all.
