FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Fall finally arrives

Finally, October in the Fredericksburg area is feeling like ... well, October!

The strong cold front which plowed across the area Saturday afternoon deposited much cooler and drier air behind it. Thus Sunday’s temperatures and humidity levels felt much more autumnal. Further proof of this came with this Monday morning’s low temperatures of 47, 45, and 49 degrees, respectively, at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington.

These long-awaited October conditions will continue through this work week, albeit with a gradual warmup. This afternoon, Fredericksburg-area thermometers will top out near the 70-degree mark under sunny skies, with continuing gusty winds out of the northwest. That wind direction is indicated on this morning’s water vapor satellite image by gravity waves. These waves are a result of the air undulating up and down as it crosses the ridges and valleys of the Appalachian mountains. Typically gravity waves show up as visible cloud lines perpendicular to the wind direction, but this morning’s very dry air is suppressing cloud development. Water vapor imagery is used to detect them instead.