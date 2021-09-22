FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Fall's arrival brings cooler temps, showers

Autumn arrives with its own cold front today.

Astronomical autumn officially begins at 3:20 p.m. EDT today (Wednesday). The Earth’s tilt combined with its path around our sun will allow the sun’s rays to be exactly perpendicular (i.e. at a 90-degree angle) to the equator at that time. Coincidentally, a strong autumn cold front will be approaching the Fredericksburg area today as well, promising a pattern change that will bring fall-like conditions to the area.

Clouds and showers will be the story both today and Thursday. The bulk of the rain will fall near and west of the Blue Ridge mountains, as shown on the graphic, but the Fredericksburg vicinity will see its fair share. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s today with a couple of local thermometers likely touching the 80-degree mark. Thursday will be somewhat cooler—but still damp—with highs in the mid-70s.