FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Fred bringing tropical conditions to Fred

A wet and stormy Wednesday is in the Fredericksburg-area forecast, thanks to tropical remnants.

One surefire method of easing dry summertime conditions in Virginia is tropical rainfall, and that’s what the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred have brought. This (Wednesday) morning, the center of the remaining circulation is over southern West Virginia and will track northeast into Pennsylvania later today. The graphic—courtesy of College of DuPage—illustrates a parameter known as precipitable water as of noon today. The yellow shades represent very soggy air being drawn northward and wrapping around Fred’s center.

That sogginess convinced the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Watch that covers Fredericksburg and vicinity through 10 tonight. Heavy rain is expected at times today along with a small but non-zero chance of tornadoes as the outer bands of Fred’s circulation swing across the area.

Folks should remain weather aware and have more than one method of receiving weather alerts (weather radio, smartphone apps, local TV/radio, etc.). Soggy ground and possibly gusty winds could mean scattered power outages so be mindful of that as well.