FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Frigid temps return; is snow coming too?

Another injection of Arctic air ushered in a midweek cool-down in the Fredericksburg area.
Tuesday afternoon’s temperatures in the low 50s around Fredericksburg provided a brief mild interlude amid the continuing chill of January 2022. Very cold and dry Arctic air pushing in behind yesterday’s cold front reasserted its influence, causing local thermometers to dive into the mid-20s overnight. Today—Wednesday—high temperatures will be 20 degrees cooler, topping out in the low to mid-30s under bright blue skies and abundant sunshine.
Thursday looks much the same as today after a frigid start to the morning, with lows nearing the single digit-mark in many Fredericksburg area locales. Another day of full sunshine combined with winds gradually turning around from the south will allow high temperatures to top out in the upper 30s Thursday afternoon. At this point on the calendar—more than a month past the winter solstice—sunset is approaching 5:30 p.m., with Sol (our sun) dipping below the horizon Thursday at 5:27 pm.
Then all eyes turn to the formation of another coastal storm system that will affect the Fredericksburg area’s weekend. Another Arctic front will drop south into Virginia Friday morning, stalling out near the coast as it pumps more cold air into the area. That will kick off rain and snow showers Friday morning in the Fredericksburg vicinity, with temperatures climbing to the upper 30s that afternoon.
An upper air trough zooming across the country will create a surface low pressure off the southeastern U.S. coastline late Friday. That storm will interact with the stalled cold front and “bomb out” on Saturday, quickly intensifying into a major winter nor’easter. At the moment, the anticipated track of that storm will be far enough offshore to confine the main impacts east of the Interstate 95 corridor (per the left graphic panel).
Expected snow totals by sunrise Saturday morning in Virginia are shown on the right graphic panel, with Fredericksburg and surrounding counties in the 2-4 inch range.
Keep in mind that storm won’t even form for another 48 hours, and a shift in track of just 50 miles east or west will affect those Fredericksburg area snow totals. So be flexible and don’t expect the forecast to remain unchanged. Stay tuned to local media and the National Weather Service (weather.gov) for updates over the next couple of days.