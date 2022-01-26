FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Frigid temps return; is snow coming too?

Another injection of Arctic air ushered in a midweek cool-down in the Fredericksburg area.

Tuesday afternoon’s temperatures in the low 50s around Fredericksburg provided a brief mild interlude amid the continuing chill of January 2022. Very cold and dry Arctic air pushing in behind yesterday’s cold front reasserted its influence, causing local thermometers to dive into the mid-20s overnight. Today—Wednesday—high temperatures will be 20 degrees cooler, topping out in the low to mid-30s under bright blue skies and abundant sunshine.

Thursday looks much the same as today after a frigid start to the morning, with lows nearing the single digit-mark in many Fredericksburg area locales. Another day of full sunshine combined with winds gradually turning around from the south will allow high temperatures to top out in the upper 30s Thursday afternoon. At this point on the calendar—more than a month past the winter solstice—sunset is approaching 5:30 p.m., with Sol (our sun) dipping below the horizon Thursday at 5:27 pm.

