FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Frosty fall weather finally arrives

Cooler-than-average temperatures are holding fast the first week of November.

This Wednesday morning’s official low temperatures locally were recorded as 33 and 34 degrees respectively at Stafford Regional Airport and Shannon Airport. Official thermometer heights are 4-6 feet above ground, so overnight temperatures at grass level actually dropped below freezing in many locales. Thus “Jack Frost” likely paid a visit to most Fredericksburg area neighborhoods this morning.

Those temperatures will halt their rise in the mid-50s this afternoon, several degrees below average for this stage of the month. A northerly breeze at 5-10 mph will stir the air and keep that chilly feeling in place despite today’s abundant sunshine. High pressure sprawling across the eastern U.S. will be mostly in control of the Fredericksburg region’s weather tonight and Thursday, with one exception.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That exception is a low pressure center that will form along the old frontal boundary that passed through Fredericksburg Monday. That storm system will push a blanket of clouds northward into the area tonight, keeping local temperatures from dropping quite as low as they did this morning.