FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Get ready for a bright and sunny Earth Day

The weekend weather looks glorious for those Earth Day activities in Fredericksburg.

During the recent stretch of cooler than average conditions there are likely many folks who yearned for a weekend of warm and quiet weather. This fourth weekend of April those folks will finally get their wish! The polar jet stream has retreated northward enough to allow above-average temperatures to invade Fredericksburg and vicinity.

Even though a weak cold front squeaked through the region during the wee hours this Friday morning, temperatures will rise above late April averages during the afternoon. The main effect of that boundary will be to usher slightly drier air into the Fredericksburg area via light northerly winds. The strengthening April sunshine will boost local thermometer readings into the upper 70s, perhaps even reaching 80 degrees in a few warmer spots.

Friday is officially Earth Day, with a number of local Fredericksburg activities scheduled to take place on Saturday at Old Mill Park. The weather for those activities looks just as nice as Friday’s, with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 70s again. The main concern Saturday will be the need for sunscreen for folks outdoors enjoying the bright sunny weather.

Saturday evening the aforementioned cold front will push back north through Fredericksburg, this time as a warm front. Sunday will then factor afternoon temperatures in the 80s into the weather equation under continued sunny skies. Winds will swap around out of the southwest for the final weekend day, raising dew points and thus lowering the static electricity potential.

There are some concerns about the expanding dryness across Virginia. The graphic shows this week’s Drought Monitor, with the northern half of the Old Dominion under abnormally dry or even moderate drought conditions. The next chance of rain returns on Tuesday, but at the moment those totals don’t look robust enough to dent the drought.

Behind that rainy system, however, another batch of much cooler air is poised to sweep the warmth away during the latter half of next week. So don’t bury those jackets too deep into the closet just yet!