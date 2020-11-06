FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Get ready for a gorgeous weekend

The November pleasantness continues through the weekend for Fredericksburg.

A much warmer than normal pattern currently in place across the eastern half of the nation looks to continue through mid-month per the graphic. Translation: “Plan those outdoor activities this weekend as if it was early October because it’ll feel like it!” High temperatures each of the next several days will top out in the mid-70s in and around Fredericksburg.

This morning’s blanket of cirrus clouds is from the remnants of an upper-level shortwave trough that passed north of the region overnight. High pressure at the surface remains firmly in control of Fredericksburg’s weather, so full sunshine will return once those high clouds push off the coast. Light southerly breezes will complement the mild conditions.

Saturday and Sunday both look very similar with light winds, full sunshine, and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. No frost worries are in the forecast since morning low temperatures will dip only to the mid-40s. And no rain chances are evident for Fredericksburg and vicinity until sometime next week.