FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Get ready for a taste of summer

The latter half of the work week will bring summer-like conditions to Fredericksburg.

This—Wednesday—morning temperatures bottomed out at 50, 52, and 57 degrees respectively at Stafford Regional Airport, Shannon Airport and the University of Mary Washington. One ingredient for such comfortable sleeping conditions is dry air, thanks to a weak cold front which slipped south of Fredericksburg last night. However, more humid air is on the horizon.

That boundary will creep back northward today as a warm front, swapping winds around out of the southwest. High temperatures today will bump up close to the 80 degree mark, while humidity levels slowly rise throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Meanwhile a low pressure system over the Midwest will edge eastward, pushing clouds into Fredericksburg and vicinity during the late afternoon and evening hours.

As those clouds thicken Wednesday night showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms will make their way across the region before dawn. Fredericksburg area temperatures at sunrise Thursday will be in the low 60s, and will top out in the upper 80s during the afternoon under clearing skies. Since the dew point is a better indicator of discomfort than relative humidity, Thursday will feel “rather humid” (per the graphic) with dew point readings in the mid-60s.

Then, Friday through Sunday will bring a taste of mid-summer to Fredericksburg. Friday’s Weather Blog post will examine the details, but suffice it to say that local thermometer readings will consistently exceed the 90 degree mark to go along with the sticky humidity.