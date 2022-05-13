FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Get ready for another rainy weekend

Another wet weekend lies ahead for the Fredericksburg area.

The same “zombie” weather system which brought severe weather to parts of Virginia last Friday has returned to haunt this weekend’s forecast. An upper air low pressure center was cut off from the jet stream and has been meandering off the East Coast over the past week. This Friday morning that upper level low is crawling ashore near the Georgia/South Carolina state line.

The overall result of this meteorological setup for Fredericksburg and vicinity will be clouds and showers most of Friday, accompanied by occasional rumbles of thunder. Easterly winds will continue to draw moisture from off the Atlantic, while temperatures this afternoon top out in the low 70s. Patchy fog will also be a factor throughout the day into the overnight hours.

Although there could be a few breaks in the clouds on Saturday, sunshine will remain in short supply. Showers and thunderstorms look to continue off and on during the day. As the jet stream re-exerts its influence the upper level low will drift northward across the Old Dominion Saturday, exiting off the East Coast after sunset. That movement will allow warmer air to enter the region, and Fredericksburg area thermometers will climb to the mid-70s by mid-afternoon.

Sunday afternoon will continue to feature showers and thunderstorms, but sunshine looks to be more prevalent during the morning hours. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid-80s, heralding the arrival of more May-like warmth in and around Fredericksburg for the upcoming week.

And the need for this weekend’s rainfall is evident on the Drought Monitor (left graphic panel). It illustrates how dry the region continues to be. Expected precipitation totals through Monday morning are shown on the right panel, with higher amounts possible in localized areas where thunderstorms occur. These rain totals will help ease the dry conditions but won’t erase them.