FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Hang on to your hats

Wild weather will kick off the work week in the Fredericksburg area.

It’s ironic. Today—Monday—marks the first day of Severe Weather Awareness Week here in Virginia (left graphic panel). And today also holds the potential for severe weather, with much of the state, including the entire Fredericksburg area, under a Slight Risk (right graphic panel) for severe weather. Emphasizing today’s wildness is a Wind Advisory which is in effect from 11 a.m. Monday morning through 1 a.m. Tuesday. Gusts near 50 mph(!) are possible during that entire period.

Temperatures Monday will exceed the very warm conditions seen Sunday, when Stafford Regional Airport recorded a high of 80 degrees. Today, just about every local Fredericksburg thermometer will climb above that mark, topping out in the mid-80s. The culprits for the heat, the wind, and the potential severe weather include high pressure out over the Atlantic, a strong low pressure moving northeast across the Ohio valley, and a vigorous cold front crossing the Appalachians today.

Intense temperature, humidity, and air pressure differences between those weather factors will foster the potential for severe weather in the form of straight-line winds as that cold front approaches. A squall line ahead of the boundary will bring showers and possible thunderstorms to western sections of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties near 4 p.m., continuing east across the entire Fredericksburg area during the dinner hour. The official criteria for severe straight-line storm winds is 58 mph, which may well be a result of this squall line as it roars through the region.

The cold front will then pass through Fredericksburg and vicinity during the evening hours, and the gusty winds will swap around out of the northwest. Temperatures and humidity levels will both drop significantly from Monday’s levels, making tomorrow feel much more like March. Under partly sunny skies Tuesday’s temperatures will top out in the mid-50s with northerly winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Tuesday looks to be the only completely dry day of the work week as a wet pattern settles in. Tomorrow will also feature an emphasis on tornadoes as part of Virginia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week. A Tornado Drill will be held at 9:45 Tuesday morning, and all businesses, schools, and residences are encouraged to participate. Go to the link on the left graphic panel for more details.

Hang on to your hats Monday ... literally!