FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Heat and humidity kick off work week

Hot and sticky conditions will prevail in Fredericksburg to begin the work week.

Two weather features are fostering a flow of moisture and heat into the Fredericksburg area. Clockwise air is circulating around a Bermuda High centered over the eastern Atlantic. That, coupled with counterclockwise flow around an upper level low parked atop the central U.S., is pumping warm moist air northward from both the Gulf of Mexico and the southern Atlantic Ocean. The result is a hot and humid beginning to the work week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dew points will hover in the very sticky low 70s over the next few days. This National Weather Service video (youtu.be/OiejHVHrdOo) illustrates why dew point is a much better measure of how humid the air feels than relative humidity. The graphic—taken from the video—provides a general comparison of dew points vs. comfort level.

Meanwhile today’s (Monday’s) temperatures will climb into the low 90s this afternoon. Mostly sunny morning skies will eventually become less clear after lunch as mid-level and high clouds begin to block out the sunshine. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will fire up over the mountains and drift northeast, potentially reaching Fredericksburg and vicinity during the late afternoon and evening.