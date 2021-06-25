FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Heat and humidity returning this weekend

One more pleasant day before typical summertime conditions return for the weekend.

Thursday night was the final in a series of late June “throw open the windows for good sleeping weather” nights. Temperatures around the Fredericksburg area dipped into the 50s at most locales this Friday morning. However, the heat and the humidity will build back into the region today, with thermometer readings this afternoon topping out in the mid-80s under sunny skies.

The graphic shows a parameter known as precipitable water in meteorological parlance. It’s basically another way to look at how much water vapor is in the air. As of Friday morning, the Fredericksburg area is firmly in the grasp of dry air, but more humid air both to the southeast and the northwest will replace it over the upcoming weekend.

Clouds will re-enter the Fredericksburg vicinity tonight along with increasing humidity, both factors keeping temperatures from dropping as low as recent mornings. Saturday will start out in the upper 60s, with southerly breezes pumping in warm moist air to replace the pleasantly dry air mass. Partly sunny skies will add to the building heat, and temperatures Saturday afternoon will top out at 90 degrees around the area.