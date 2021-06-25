FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Heat and humidity returning this weekend

One more pleasant day before typical summertime conditions return for the weekend.
Thursday night was the final in a series of late June “throw open the windows for good sleeping weather” nights. Temperatures around the Fredericksburg area dipped into the 50s at most locales this Friday morning. However, the heat and the humidity will build back into the region today, with thermometer readings this afternoon topping out in the mid-80s under sunny skies.
The graphic shows a parameter known as precipitable water in meteorological parlance. It’s basically another way to look at how much water vapor is in the air. As of Friday morning, the Fredericksburg area is firmly in the grasp of dry air, but more humid air both to the southeast and the northwest will replace it over the upcoming weekend.
Clouds will re-enter the Fredericksburg vicinity tonight along with increasing humidity, both factors keeping temperatures from dropping as low as recent mornings. Saturday will start out in the upper 60s, with southerly breezes pumping in warm moist air to replace the pleasantly dry air mass. Partly sunny skies will add to the building heat, and temperatures Saturday afternoon will top out at 90 degrees around the area.
Sunday looks much the same albeit with more sunshine expected than on Saturday. Local Fredericksburg thermometers will climb back into the low 90s for the last Sunday of June. Both weekend days hold a small chance of showers or thunderstorms, but overall rain will be scarce over the next several days.
That mention of possible thunderstorms brings to mind that it is still National Lightning Safety Awareness Week. This video discusses how to deal with storms approaching during outdoor sporting events. Although many folks may be invested in keeping the action going, safety considerations should lead to suspending games when thunder is heard. Lightning strikes can and do occur well away from the rain.
A peek ahead at next week indicates an honest-to-goodness heat wave with daily highs in the mid- to upper 90s. That kind of heat over several days can be dangerous, so plan accordingly.