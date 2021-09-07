FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Heat and humidity will make brief return

Hot and dry conditions followed by showers and storms Wednesday characterizes the Fredericksburg area’s weather as this work week begins.
The cold front that slid south of Fredericksburg Sunday night left behind delightful weather. The dry air mass and Monday night’s clear skies led to this Tuesday morning’s low temperature readings of 59, 58, and 62 degrees at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington, respectively. Dew points and thus humidity levels are also low, so this afternoon’s thermometer readings in the upper 80s won’t feel too oppressive.
Wednesday, however, will feature a brief return to that summer-like feeling. Another in a series of cold fronts will approach from the west, pushed along by a trough (southward dip) in the upper-level winds. Said trough will also swap surface winds around on Wednesday, pumping Gulf of Mexico moisture back into the Fredericksburg area via gusty south winds. Tomorrow’s highs in the upper 80s will be accompanied by uncomfortably sticky humidity, with chances of showers and storms on the increase.
In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Virginia at a marginal risk —level 1 of 5—for severe weather tomorrow (see graphic). Most of the stormy activity will hold off until after dark, with the chief threat being damaging straight-line winds. Of course, heavy rain and lightning will be part of the equation as well, so be weather aware Wednesday afternoon and evening.
However Wednesday’s stickiness won’t last, given the current dynamic weather pattern. This next cold front will quickly usher very nice conditions back into Fredericksburg and vicinity. Thursday looks to begin cloudy with showers possible, but skies will clear as the morning progresses. Drier air and temperatures topping out in the low 80s on Thursday will combine to bring back that “Chamber of Commerce” weather feeling.
The upcoming weekend will feature more nice weather, with little chance of rain in the forecast. Friday’s Weather Blog post will have more details on those conditions.