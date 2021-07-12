FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Heat index may reach 105

A hot week is in store for the Fredericksburg area.

The typical summertime Bermuda High will be in control of Fredericksburg’s weather this entire week. Its clockwise circulation of air will continuously pump hot sticky air northward from the Gulf of Mexico and the southern Atlantic Ocean. This week’s heat is not a rarity for July, since the average date of the warmest day of the year actually occurs this week (see graphic).

Today—Monday—skies will be mostly clear and afternoon temperatures will boost into the mid-90s. Coupled with uncomfortably sticky dew points, the heat index could touch 105 degrees in and around Fredericksburg. Temperatures won’t drop quickly after sunset, with readings still in the low 80s at midnight.

At dawn Tuesday, local thermometers will still be in the mid-70s, rising back over the 90 degree mark by noon. Tuesday afternoon’s highs around the Fredericksburg area will again be in the mid-90s, along with dangerous heat index values. The chances of precipitation are very nearly zero through tomorrow evening.

Daily highs will remain in the 90s all week long, but Wednesday just may bring a bit of relief in the form of afternoon showers and storms. The coverage won’t be widespread but a few localities could see cooling rainfall and gusty outflow from thunderstorms.

With the next cold front not due into town before late next weekend, it’s a good time to seek out cool activities. Anyone for some pool time?