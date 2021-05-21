FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Heat is on for the weekend

Summer-like conditions will settle into the Fredericksburg area this weekend.

After an extended stretch of cool weather, the fourth weekend of May will bring warmer-than-average temperatures to the Fredericksburg area. The warmup began Thursday, but was interrupted by a backdoor cold front which scooted off the Atlantic and moved westward before hanging up over the mountains. Today—Friday—skies will be sunny, with afternoon highs in the mid-80s and comfortable humidity levels.

Tonight will feature good sleeping weather as temperatures bottom out in the upper 50s by dawn Saturday. Area thermometers will then top out in the upper 80s on Saturday, with high pressure centered overhead Fredericksburg. Late Saturday afternoon that high center will begin to slide toward the Tennessee Valley, allowing an upper-air disturbance to drop southeast from the Great Lakes region. That feature will usher in some clouds locally late Saturday afternoon, but any associated showers look to be confined to the Chesapeake Bay and the Eastern Shore.