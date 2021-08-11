FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Heat rising to dangerous levels

Brutally hot and humid conditions will make for an uncomfortable midweek period in the Fredericksburg area.

The Bermuda High parked over the western Atlantic Ocean continues to pump heat and humidity into the Fredericksburg area. This Wednesday morning’s temperatures only sagged to the low 70s, while this afternoon those values will soar into the upper 90s. The combination of heat and high dew points led the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory (orange shading in the left graphic panel) beginning at noon and lasting until 8 p.m. this evening. Expectations are for the heat index—what it actually feels like—to top 105 degrees this afternoon.

In addition, the Storm Prediction Center has Fredericksburg situated in a Marginal Risk for severe storms later today. An upper-air disturbance plowing into the existing heat and humidity will trigger thunderstorms east of the Blue Ridge. Those storms then look to drift eastward and affect parts of the ‘Burg and surrounding vicinity with strong winds, lightning, and possibly large hail by the dinner hour.