FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Heat rising to dangerous levels

Brutally hot and humid conditions will make for an uncomfortable midweek period in the Fredericksburg area.
The Bermuda High parked over the western Atlantic Ocean continues to pump heat and humidity into the Fredericksburg area. This Wednesday morning’s temperatures only sagged to the low 70s, while this afternoon those values will soar into the upper 90s. The combination of heat and high dew points led the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory (orange shading in the left graphic panel) beginning at noon and lasting until 8 p.m. this evening. Expectations are for the heat index—what it actually feels like—to top 105 degrees this afternoon.
In addition, the Storm Prediction Center has Fredericksburg situated in a Marginal Risk for severe storms later today. An upper-air disturbance plowing into the existing heat and humidity will trigger thunderstorms east of the Blue Ridge. Those storms then look to drift eastward and affect parts of the ‘Burg and surrounding vicinity with strong winds, lightning, and possibly large hail by the dinner hour.
Thursday will bring even more uncomfortable conditions, with a few Fredericksburg-area thermometers likely topping the triple-digit mark. Add in the miserably high dew points and that explains the National Weather Service’s Excessive Heat Watch from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. Heat index values Thursday could well exceed 110 degrees, dangerous levels for all humans and pets. Chances of showers and storms exist tomorrow but are much lower than today’s odds.
One last weather note for future consideration is Tropical Storm Fred. The right graphic panel shows the expected track of Fred over the next five days. The width of the hurricane forecast cone has shrunk considerably over the past couple decades of hurricane research. However, keep in mind that the cone only shows where the center of the storm will be with 60-70 percent confidence. Also, the outer edges of the storm with the impacts of strong winds, flooding rain, and storm surge can occur well outside the cone.
So Fredericksburg area folks need to practice heat safety the next few days. Take plenty of breaks, drink lots of water, and keep an eye on neighbors and pets. The intense heat will continue through Friday before easing off. And Fred? Its remnants could bring a lot of rain into Virginia early next week.