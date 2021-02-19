FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Here comes the sun

Finally, a dry weekend looms ahead for Fredericksburg.

This Friday morning, the wet wintry setup of the past few days is on its way out the back door. As shown on the graphic, the storm system responsible for the recent messy conditions is now east of the Delmarva peninsula. The low clouds and rainy/icy drizzle will take a while to clear out of the Fredericksburg area today, possibly lasting until mid-afternoon in King George and Caroline counties.

Thursday’s high temperature only reached 31 degrees at the University of Mary Washington, while last night the minimum recorded was 29. This afternoon, a combination of some late-day sunshine and northwesterly winds will boost local thermometers to near 40 degrees. That will aid in the melting process, helping to clear at least some of the ice off trees and power lines.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then Friday night the core of the Arctic air mass that has plagued the central U.S. will move into the Fredericksburg area. Although this air has modified (i.e. warmed) quite a bit, local temperatures will still plummet into the low 20s. That will refreeze any liquid that hasn’t evaporated, so roads and sidewalks could be very slippery Saturday morning.