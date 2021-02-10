FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Here's why we may get snow and ice the rest of the week (or not)

Wintry precipitation is in Fredericksburg area’s forecast Wednesday night through Saturday night.
A very “fluid” forecast (pun intended) is in the works for the latter half of this week with several factors involved. First, the polar jet is streaming west-to-east across Pennsylvania, providing little north or south movement to the previously mentioned Arctic air invasion. With no upper-level “push,” that air mass is slowly spreading out like molasses, very thick across the frigid Northern Plains states and then thinning as it oozes south and east.
Given this thinning process, the Appalachian mountains act as a speed bump, significantly slowing the forward progress of the very cold and dense air mass. That is playing havoc with weather forecast models, which are jumping around run-to-run (and have changed significantly since Tuesday). Meanwhile, the subtropical jet stream—the mechanism which transports Gulf of Mexico moisture into the Fredericksburg area—is very active, with several upper level disturbances riding along it.
The overall result for today—Wednesday—through Saturday will be several waves of all varieties of precipitation, including rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for Fredericksburg and vicinity. Plain liquid rain will arrive this afternoon as area thermometers top out in the low 40s. After sunset, temperatures will sag to the mid-30s, allowing for a mixture of rain, sleet, and snow with no accumulation of white stuff expected overnight.
Temperatures in and around Fredericksburg won’t budge much on Thursday, but the precipitation will taper off a bit during the morning hours. By mid-afternoon, the next upper-level disturbance will squeeze out more liquid, which will turn to all snow by the dinner hour as temperatures fall to freezing and below. This second wave will result in snow accumulations of 2-3 inches along and west of Interstate 95 per the graphic. Meanwhile, Caroline County will likely see deeper snow totals (4-plus inches). A dramatic shift has occurred in the forecast model solutions since Tuesday, now indicating the heaviest precipitation will occur south of the ‘Burg.
That second round of precipitation will taper off Friday afternoon before the next round arrives Friday night, lasting through much of Saturday. The forecast confidence in the amount and type of precipitation in this third round isn’t high, given how the models have shifted over the past 24 hours. Suffice it to say that local forecasters are burning the midnight oil to keep up with this very dynamic situation. That means folks in the Fredericksburg area should do some of that as well, checking the forecast regularly to keep abreast of changes.
