FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Here's why we may get snow and ice the rest of the week (or not)

Temperatures in and around Fredericksburg won’t budge much on Thursday, but the precipitation will taper off a bit during the morning hours. By mid-afternoon, the next upper-level disturbance will squeeze out more liquid, which will turn to all snow by the dinner hour as temperatures fall to freezing and below. This second wave will result in snow accumulations of 2-3 inches along and west of Interstate 95 per the graphic. Meanwhile, Caroline County will likely see deeper snow totals (4-plus inches). A dramatic shift has occurred in the forecast model solutions since Tuesday, now indicating the heaviest precipitation will occur south of the ‘Burg.

That second round of precipitation will taper off Friday afternoon before the next round arrives Friday night, lasting through much of Saturday. The forecast confidence in the amount and type of precipitation in this third round isn’t high, given how the models have shifted over the past 24 hours. Suffice it to say that local forecasters are burning the midnight oil to keep up with this very dynamic situation. That means folks in the Fredericksburg area should do some of that as well, checking the forecast regularly to keep abreast of changes.