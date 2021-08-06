FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Hotter, stickier weekend ahead

Another mixed weather weekend lies ahead for the Fredericksburg area.
Today (Friday) begins a transition from this week’s pleasant weather toward a hotter and stickier regime by the end of the weekend. This morning’s low temperatures of 63, 64, and 66 degrees respectively at Stafford Regional Airport, Shannon Airport and the University of Mary Washington correspond to the comfortable dew points in place. These lower-than-average humidity levels are slated to disappear, however, as more typical August conditions return for Sunday.
Sunshine will reign supreme this morning as light surface winds swap around from the south. By this afternoon, Fredericksburg-area thermometers will surge to readings in the low 90s, accompanied by still somewhat comfortable humidity levels. Clouds will move in late this afternoon, thickening to overcast skies overnight as another low-pressure center forms along the stubborn stationary front still hanging near the coastline.
Saturday in Fredericksburg will then be cloudy with showers and highs in the mid-80s as that low pressure rides northeast along the coast. The majority of the precipitation will once again fall south and east of the area per the left graphic panel. That’s not good news for the increasingly dry conditions around the ‘Burg. The right graphic panel shows this via the continued drop in the Rappahannock River flow level.
The upper-level trough responsible for stimulating that low-pressure system will be the last southward dip of the jet stream for a while. The result of the jet stream’s northward retreat will be a noticeable increase in heat and humidity in and around Fredericksburg. Sunday’s weather looks to feature the return of late summer conditions, with highs in the low 90s and stickier dew points under mostly sunny skies.
Meanwhile the Atlantic tropical season, which has been quiet for a few weeks, looks to be changing. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a couple of suspicious disturbances in the eastern Atlantic for further development. Neither of those would affect the U.S. for another 10 days or so, but it’s good to stay aware of such things.