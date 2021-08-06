FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Hotter, stickier weekend ahead

Another mixed weather weekend lies ahead for the Fredericksburg area.

Today (Friday) begins a transition from this week’s pleasant weather toward a hotter and stickier regime by the end of the weekend. This morning’s low temperatures of 63, 64, and 66 degrees respectively at Stafford Regional Airport, Shannon Airport and the University of Mary Washington correspond to the comfortable dew points in place. These lower-than-average humidity levels are slated to disappear, however, as more typical August conditions return for Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sunshine will reign supreme this morning as light surface winds swap around from the south. By this afternoon, Fredericksburg-area thermometers will surge to readings in the low 90s, accompanied by still somewhat comfortable humidity levels. Clouds will move in late this afternoon, thickening to overcast skies overnight as another low-pressure center forms along the stubborn stationary front still hanging near the coastline.