FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: How bad will it be? Here's the latest winter storm outlook.

An eventful weather weekend is in store for the Fredericksburg region.
All eyes are on the approaching winter storm, but that won’t arrive in the Fredericksburg area until after lunch on Sunday. Meanwhile today—Friday— will be somewhat mild with temperatures reaching the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Northerly winds will be gusty at times, thanks to an intensifying low pressure center off the East Coast.
That low pressure isn’t directly associated with the upcoming storm, but it will contribute by yanking in very cold air tonight behind a cold front. High pressure over eastern Canada will anchor that cold air in place tonight, with temperatures in and around Fredericksburg dropping precipitously. By dawn Saturday, colder spots around the area will be in the teens.
Saturday will then be very chilly, with cloudy skies and continued northerly winds. Local thermometers likely won’t make it above the freezing mark (32 degrees) tomorrow, setting the stage for a very cold start to Sunday. Readings in the teens will be widespread at dawn Sunday, so cold surface air will be in place by the time precipitation arrives after lunch.
Then the storm begins as a heavy burst of snow, possibly falling at the furious rate seen Jan. 3. That will only last a few hours, however, before warm air sneaks in overhead from the south and east. Thus the snow will change over to freezing rain near or just after dinner Sunday.
It will be raining, but with surface temperatures at or below freezing, areas west of U.S. 301 will see ice accumulating on top of the snow. Precipitation type in the Northern Neck looks to change over to plain old liquid rain as the evening progresses.
The attached maps represent the current thinking by National Weather Service forecasters at the Sterling office. The left panel shows a very tight gradient of snowfall totals across the Fredericksburg area. Western sections of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties (5 inches or more) could see considerably more snow than King George and Caroline counties. Meanwhile, the right graphic panel shows expected ice totals after the changeover occurs.
Precipitation will end Monday morning, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Overall impacts to the Fredericksburg area will include difficult travel, as well as possible downed trees and power outages (again!) as the wind cranks up behind the departing storm. Temperatures on Monday look to rise above freezing, so that will help with the melting and cleanup process.
Stay tuned to local sources (NWS and TV) for possible updates to these forecasts. Conditions and forecasts can change during rapidly developing situations. Prepare now for impacts from this powerful system.