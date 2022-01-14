FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: How bad will it be? Here's the latest winter storm outlook.

An eventful weather weekend is in store for the Fredericksburg region.

All eyes are on the approaching winter storm, but that won’t arrive in the Fredericksburg area until after lunch on Sunday. Meanwhile today—Friday— will be somewhat mild with temperatures reaching the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Northerly winds will be gusty at times, thanks to an intensifying low pressure center off the East Coast.

That low pressure isn’t directly associated with the upcoming storm, but it will contribute by yanking in very cold air tonight behind a cold front. High pressure over eastern Canada will anchor that cold air in place tonight, with temperatures in and around Fredericksburg dropping precipitously. By dawn Saturday, colder spots around the area will be in the teens.

Saturday will then be very chilly, with cloudy skies and continued northerly winds. Local thermometers likely won’t make it above the freezing mark (32 degrees) tomorrow, setting the stage for a very cold start to Sunday. Readings in the teens will be widespread at dawn Sunday, so cold surface air will be in place by the time precipitation arrives after lunch.

