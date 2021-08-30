FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: How Ida will affect local weather

August will end on a wet and stormy note in Fredericksburg.

Sunday’s break from the heat came courtesy of a “backdoor front” which bisected Virginia from north to south, keeping Fredericksburg on the cool cloudy side. That boundary stubbornly refused to move, and the resulting overcast skies prevented afternoon temperatures from climbing above the low 80s. Today (Monday), however, the heat returns with a vengeance as that front dissipates and the sun reappears.

The good news is that today may well be this summer’s final miserably hot and sticky day in and around Fredericksburg. The bad news is that local thermometer readings in the 90s plus high dew points will lead to a heat index over 100 degrees this afternoon. An upper-level disturbance gliding eastward over the mountains will use that fuel to help fire up thunderstorms today. Although no widespread severe weather is expected, residents should keep an eye to the sky anytime after 3 this afternoon.

Then Tuesday will mark the beginning of Hurricane Ida’s influence on Fredericksburg’s weather. Tuesday will likely begin with some sunshine, but clouds will quickly overspread the sky during the morning hours. Showers and storms will ramp up during the afternoon and continue through the overnight hours. Temperatures look to top out in the upper 80s.