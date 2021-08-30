FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: How Ida will affect local weather

August will end on a wet and stormy note in Fredericksburg.
Sunday’s break from the heat came courtesy of a “backdoor front” which bisected Virginia from north to south, keeping Fredericksburg on the cool cloudy side. That boundary stubbornly refused to move, and the resulting overcast skies prevented afternoon temperatures from climbing above the low 80s. Today (Monday), however, the heat returns with a vengeance as that front dissipates and the sun reappears.
The good news is that today may well be this summer’s final miserably hot and sticky day in and around Fredericksburg. The bad news is that local thermometer readings in the 90s plus high dew points will lead to a heat index over 100 degrees this afternoon. An upper-level disturbance gliding eastward over the mountains will use that fuel to help fire up thunderstorms today. Although no widespread severe weather is expected, residents should keep an eye to the sky anytime after 3 this afternoon.
Then Tuesday will mark the beginning of Hurricane Ida’s influence on Fredericksburg’s weather. Tuesday will likely begin with some sunshine, but clouds will quickly overspread the sky during the morning hours. Showers and storms will ramp up during the afternoon and continue through the overnight hours. Temperatures look to top out in the upper 80s.
Wednesday will feature the brunt of Ida’s effects on Fredericksburg, with gusty winds and heavy rain expected. The accompanying graphic shows the potential for several inches of rain along and west of Interstate 95 by sunset Wednesday. Along with the likelihood of flash flooding on “Hump Day,” there will also be a real possibility of tornadoes as the center of Ida’s remnants passes west of the region.
Fredericksburg-area residents should thus remain very weather aware this week, having more than one source of weather warnings available (NOAA weather radio is good as it doesn’t rely on cell signal and can operate on batteries). Tuesday evening and all day Wednesday don’t look pleasant for commuters or anyone else who needs to venture outdoors.
Be safe, and remember to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” if water is flowing across roadways or is puddled in low spots underneath overpasses.