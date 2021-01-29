FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Is big snowfall coming this weekend?

Snow totals will reach plowable depths in and around Fredericksburg by Sunday afternoon, with the official NWS forecast of 4-6 inches shown on the right graphic panel. Unfortunately for snow purists, warm air aloft looks to work into the region via southeasterly winds. That will switch the precipitation type to a mix of sleet, freezing rain and even plain old rain by late that afternoon. This changeover will occur initially east of Interstate 95 (Caroline and King George counties) and then work its way north and west.

This dreaded “wintry mix” looks to continue across the region Sunday night and most of Monday as the coastal low takes over and marches northeast. There just isn’t enough cold air around to keep the precipitation all snow for this event. Regardless, this will be the most snow Fredericksburg has seen so far this winter.

A note of caution: Stay tuned to local media and National Weather Service updates. A good rule of thumb in these dynamic weather setups is to assume the forecast will change somewhat as the event nears. There are a LOT of moving and changeable pieces and area meteorologists will likely be losing a lot of sleep trying to keep abreast of the situation.