FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Is big snowfall coming this weekend?

Cold and breezy conditions will precede a winter storm taking aim at the Fredericksburg area Sunday.
Local thermometers this Friday morning recorded a trifecta of 24-degree readings at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington. The chief reason for this consistency was the overnight breeziness which kept the surface air stirred (“mixed” in weather terms). Those northwest winds will continue today, gusting over 30 mph at times thanks to a powerful ocean storm swirling over the Atlantic several hundred miles east of Virginia.
Even with mostly sunny skies, afternoon temperatures will rise only to the upper 30s today, several degrees below late January averages. Wind chills will definitely be in play. Tonight the winds will lessen a bit and the very dry air and continued clear skies will allow Fredericksburg-area temperatures to plummet into the teens. Saturday will then resemble a typical January day, with sunshine, northwesterly breezes and highs reaching the low 40s.
Then the “fun” begins Saturday night. A storm system will approach from the west, ushering clouds and precipitation into the Fredericksburg area during the wee hours of Sunday morning. Snow will fall much of Sunday, with one forecast model’s surface map at 7 p.m. Sunday shown in the left graphic panel. This setup, known as a “Miller B” storm, has the initial low pressure weakening over Ohio as a coastal storm develops over the Outer Banks of North Carolina, with cold surface air wedged between the two.
Snow totals will reach plowable depths in and around Fredericksburg by Sunday afternoon, with the official NWS forecast of 4-6 inches shown on the right graphic panel. Unfortunately for snow purists, warm air aloft looks to work into the region via southeasterly winds. That will switch the precipitation type to a mix of sleet, freezing rain and even plain old rain by late that afternoon. This changeover will occur initially east of Interstate 95 (Caroline and King George counties) and then work its way north and west.
This dreaded “wintry mix” looks to continue across the region Sunday night and most of Monday as the coastal low takes over and marches northeast. There just isn’t enough cold air around to keep the precipitation all snow for this event. Regardless, this will be the most snow Fredericksburg has seen so far this winter.
A note of caution: Stay tuned to local media and National Weather Service updates. A good rule of thumb in these dynamic weather setups is to assume the forecast will change somewhat as the event nears. There are a LOT of moving and changeable pieces and area meteorologists will likely be losing a lot of sleep trying to keep abreast of the situation.