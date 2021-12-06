FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Is snow on the way?

A more active pattern will dominate this week’s weather in the Fredericksburg area.

The arid conditions of the past few weeks will be alleviated somewhat this week, starting with a chance of showers this Monday evening. Before that occurs, today will turn out breezy and warm. Southwesterly winds gusting over 30 mph ahead of an approaching cold front will scour out the surface cold air wedge that kept Sunday cloudy and cooler. Peeks of sunshine will help boost this afternoon’s temperatures toward the 70-degree mark in and around Fredericksburg.

A few showers will arrive with the cold front near the dinner hour, but rainfall totals will only amount to a tenth of an inch or less. Behind the boundary, winds will swap around out of the west and then the northwest, still gusting over 25 mph until near midnight.

Tuesday will then dawn under mostly clear skies, with calmer winds and temperatures beginning the day near the freezing mark. Local Fredericksburg thermometers will only rise into the mid-40s tomorrow afternoon as the cool air settles in.