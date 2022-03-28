FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: It's feeling a lot like winter

A January-like start to the work week will greet folks in and around Fredericksburg.

Had enough of chilly temperatures lately? Folks who haven’t are in luck, as this last week of March begins. Typical late March temperatures in the Fredericksburg area range from lows in the mid-30s to afternoon highs in the low 60s. Today—Monday—local thermometers began the morning in the mid-20s and will top out in the mid-40s, readings normally seen in January around these parts.

Also heading the Fredericksburg area weather headlines today is the continuation of stiff breezes and very dry air. The former describes winds gusting out of the northwest up to 30 mph this afternoon, while the latter prompted the National Weather Service to issue a statement about the dangers of wildfires. Dry air is literally sucking the moisture out of vegetation, increasing the odds of ignition given any available spark.

The overall culprit for these conditions is the large scale pattern keeping a long wave trough parked across the eastern half of the nation. The result is cold dry air continuing to spill out of Canada into Fredericksburg and vicinity. Meanwhile, on a smaller scale, another vigorous upper air system will zoom across the Northeast today. This system will brush close enough to the 'Burg that more frozen precipitation is possible late this afternoon, with graupel the most likely form (see graphic).

Tonight the breezes will calm somewhat while temperatures nosedive into the low 20s. Typically cooler Fredericksburg locales may even experience the teens by dawn Tuesday. Northwest winds will still prevail tomorrow but look to be much gentler, in the 5–10 mph range. Area thermometers will register highs in the low 50s Tuesday afternoon, still about 10 degrees below average for late March.

Indications are that March will indeed go out like a lion, with Thursday featuring much warmer temperatures and the possibility of another bout with severe weather. Volatility is the name of the game this time of year as winter and summer duke it out for primacy. Wednesday’s Weather Blog entry will take a closer look at that severe potential.