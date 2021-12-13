FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Jet stream brings warmer-than-average temps

A mild weather week lies ahead for the Fredericksburg area.

The jet stream is basically in a zonal flow pattern (see graphic) this week across the eastern two-thirds of the nation. The west-to-east flow in the upper air means quiet weather in and around Fredericksburg, with warmer than average temperatures and little or no precipitation. That outlook doesn’t look to change much anytime soon.

Monday morning’s temperatures began the day at 26, 26, and 29 degrees, respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington. Under bright sunshine and with light winds, those values will climb into the mid-50s this afternoon, about 5 degrees above the average for this date. Sunset will occur at 4:50 p.m. today, after which temperatures will drop rapidly in the dry air.

Tuesday looks very similar weather-wise for Fredericksburg and vicinity, with local thermometer readings perhaps a degree or two warmer than today’s. By Wednesday, high pressure over the New England states will create the southerly bulge in cooler surface air that Virginians know (and love?!) as cold air damming. Thus Hump Day will be cloudier and slightly cooler than Tuesday.

So far the month of December has been much warmer and drier than average. There’s not much indication that this situation will change radically before Christmas. The wildfire potential continues to increase thanks to the continuing dry conditions so be extremely careful with any outdoor burning.