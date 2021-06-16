FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Jet stream delivers glorious June weather

“Chamber of Commerce” weather will dominate the Fredericksburg area’s midweek.

The pattern shift that led to a dip in the jet stream across the eastern U.S. is producing beautiful mid-June weather in Fredericksburg. Cooler air is “streaming” (OK, pun intended) into the region via northwesterly breezes. The overall result will be bright blue skies and high temperatures this afternoon that may not break the 80-degree mark in many locales. Dew points near 50 degrees, a low humidity value for this time of year, will add to the pleasantness.

Tonight, a high pressure center will drift overhead, allowing winds to settle under continued clear skies. That combination is a recipe for plunging temperatures, resulting in Thursday likely dawning with Fredericksburg area lows dropping into the 50s. Thursday will then closely resemble today’s conditions under more blue skies, with afternoon highs topping out at or near 80 degrees.

Unfortunately such pleasantness doesn’t typically last long this time of year. The aforementioned high pressure will drift off the coast Friday, allowing surface winds to swap around from the southwest. The resulting warm moist flow of air means temperatures and humidity will both be on the increase for the end of the work week. The 90s will then make a return over the weekend.