FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Jet stream will deliver a break from the cold

“Midweek mildness” is a good descriptor of current weather conditions in the Fredericksburg area.

A west-to-east jet stream flow will allow warmer temperatures and dry conditions to temporarily envelop the Fredericksburg area. Today’s— Wednesday’s—weather is a case in point, with abundant sunshine as afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 50s. Southerly winds gusting to 20 mph will pump warm Gulf of Mexico air into the region.

After a morning start near freezing, Thursday will feature continued mildness despite the passage of a dry cold front through Fredericksburg. That’s because the air behind this next boundary is of Pacific origin instead of the bitterly cold Arctic air of recent days. The westerly winds which follow this front will add warmth via the down-sloping effect east of the mountains (see graphic), helping to boost local thermometers into the upper 50s again Thursday.