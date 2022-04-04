FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Look for April showers this week

The first week of April looks to be a bit damp in the Fredericksburg area.

As April begins the southern branch of the jet stream is exerting more influence over the Mid-Atlantic as the polar jet slowly loosens its grip. The result will be a somewhat wet work week. The left graphic panel shows expected rain totals through Saturday morning, with an inch or more of liquid anticipated to collect in Fredericksburg area rain gauges. That will help ease the abnormally dry conditions across the northern half of Virginia (right graphic panel).

Although clouds will be abundant this week, there will still be periods of sunshine, as evidenced on this Monday morning. High pressure parked over the region will mean much calmer winds (whew!) today, accompanied by temperatures rising into the low 60s for a daily maximum in and around Fredericksburg. However, as that high pressure drifts off the coast later Monday clouds will stream back in ahead of the next low pressure system.

Showers will move in Monday night as a warm front stalls nearby. Tuesday will then dawn mostly cloudy, with shower chances continuing most of the day. The official forecast high on Tuesday is 70 degrees, but afternoon temperatures may vary 5-8 degrees from northern Stafford County to southern Spotsylvania and Caroline counties, depending on where that boundary settles. A rumble of thunder is also possible Tuesday night as the low pressure center traverses the region.

Wednesday looks to feature more sunshine ahead of yet another storm system will approach the Fredericksburg vicinity late that evening. The good news is that no bitingly cold Arctic air masses loom on the horizon. Temperatures will remain near early April averages, while this week’s rain will help wash much of the pollen out of the lower atmosphere.

Happy Monday!