FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Lots of rain on the way

A foggy midweek morning will give way to significant late week rainfall for Fredericksburg.
As I write this Wednesday morning, the temperature and dew point values at Shannon Airport are equal, signaling a relative humidity of 100 percent, leading to yet another late October foggy morning. As the fog dissipates, the sun may peek through here and there around the Fredericksburg vicinity, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures this afternoon will climb to the mid-70s , anyway, a reading that likely won’t be seen again this autumn.
Today is a tranquil lead-in to a very wet end of the work week, thanks to two systems. The left graphic panel illustrates rainfall contributions from both. A storm system which has plagued the Plains states with nasty wintry weather will send its moisture eastward while the remnants of Hurricane Zeta plow into the Gulf Coast and zoom northeast. The combination will result in several inches of rainfall for Fredericksburg as shown on the right graphic panel.
Precipitation looks to begin in Fredericksburg during the wee hours Thursday morning, picking up in intensity by sunrise. Tomorrow will be a raw blustery day, with high temperatures in the mid-60s and gusty east winds. There may be a brief break in the precipitation early Thursday evening, but overall the rain will continue into Friday morning. Friday will then feel very autumn-like, with temperatures topping out in the mid-50s accompanied by brisk northwest winds.
Localized flooding may occur from this event Thursday, and with autumn leaves falling off trees and coating streets and roads, the driving conditions could be a bit tricky,. Moreover, the soil will become saturated and the gusty winds may topple some trees, leading to spotty power outages. Monitor local media for weather warnings and remember to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” if road surfaces are obscured by running water.
