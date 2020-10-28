FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Lots of rain on the way

A foggy midweek morning will give way to significant late week rainfall for Fredericksburg.

As I write this Wednesday morning, the temperature and dew point values at Shannon Airport are equal, signaling a relative humidity of 100 percent, leading to yet another late October foggy morning. As the fog dissipates, the sun may peek through here and there around the Fredericksburg vicinity, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures this afternoon will climb to the mid-70s , anyway, a reading that likely won’t be seen again this autumn.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Today is a tranquil lead-in to a very wet end of the work week, thanks to two systems. The left graphic panel illustrates rainfall contributions from both. A storm system which has plagued the Plains states with nasty wintry weather will send its moisture eastward while the remnants of Hurricane Zeta plow into the Gulf Coast and zoom northeast. The combination will result in several inches of rainfall for Fredericksburg as shown on the right graphic panel.