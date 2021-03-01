FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: March will usher in dry skies for a change

After a soggy beginning, the week looks mostly dry for the Fredericksburg area.
Welcome to meteorological spring! Meteorologists group the seasons by temperatures, so the coldest months (December–February) are defined as winter while the warmest months (June-August) are labeled as summer. Meteorological spring, therefore, includes the transition months of March, April and May. That differs from the astronomical definition (which starts spring with the vernal equinox on March 20) but it helps with calculating seasonal weather statistics.
As for the weather itself, persistent cold air damming wedge plagued the region with clouds, rain, and cool temperatures over the weekend. The good news is that “Da Wedge” will break down late Monday morning, allowing temperatures to soar into the low 60s. The bad news is that Fredericksburg’s emergence into the warm sector will only last a couple of hours before a cold front swoops through during the lunch hour.
Said boundary will swap winds out of the northwest this afternoon, dissolving the clouds and allowing sunshine to dominate the latter half of the day. Those winds will gust to 30 mph while temperatures hold steady in the low 60s before gradually dropping to near 50 degrees by sunset. Overnight, the breeze will persist, gusting to 20 mph while Fredericksburg-area thermometers drop to 30 degrees in the dry air.
Tuesday then looks to be sunny, but cool with a daily maximum in the upper 40s, a bit under the average high temperature for early March. This month begins with daily highs in the low 50s and ends with those values increasing to the low 60s.
Meanwhile, the rest of the work week will be mostly dry and sunny with the exception of late Wednesday. Clouds and a slight chance of showers will scoot through Fredericksburg that afternoon as a small storm system slides by to the south.
Happy Monday!