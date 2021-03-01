FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: March will usher in dry skies for a change

After a soggy beginning, the week looks mostly dry for the Fredericksburg area.

Welcome to meteorological spring! Meteorologists group the seasons by temperatures, so the coldest months (December–February) are defined as winter while the warmest months (June-August) are labeled as summer. Meteorological spring, therefore, includes the transition months of March, April and May. That differs from the astronomical definition (which starts spring with the vernal equinox on March 20) but it helps with calculating seasonal weather statistics.

As for the weather itself, persistent cold air damming wedge plagued the region with clouds, rain, and cool temperatures over the weekend. The good news is that “Da Wedge” will break down late Monday morning, allowing temperatures to soar into the low 60s. The bad news is that Fredericksburg’s emergence into the warm sector will only last a couple of hours before a cold front swoops through during the lunch hour.

