FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: March wrapping up with warmer temps

The transition from March to April will feature a temperature roller coaster.

Sunday’s severe weather threat was squashed, thanks to extensive cloud cover that hindered the sun’s ability to heat the ground, thus minimizing atmospheric instability. Hence the graphic, which shows the majority of storm reports occurring well north of the Fredericksburg area. While this Monday features much quieter weather, the midweek period may hold another round of storms.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile Sunday’s boisterous winds, which swapped from southwesterly to northwesterly behind the cold front, finally calmed as dawn approached this morning. High pressure across the eastern U.S. will provide plentiful sunshine and dry air today for the Fredericksburg vicinity. Northwesterly breezes look to pick back up this morning, but will only gust to 20 mph (vs. Sunday’s 30-plus mph gales). Meanwhile, temperatures will climb from this morning’s low 40s to the low 60s by the afternoon.

Tuesday will look much the same, albeit with warmer temperatures as the winds swap around from the south. Fredericksburg area thermometers will register a daily high right around the 70 degree mark Tuesday, several degrees above average for the end of March.