FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Middle of the week turns wet

Drenching rain will punctuate Fredericksburg’s midweek period.
The recent spate of sunny and pleasant weather has been replaced by clouds and abundant rainfall, a bit unfortunate for outdoor Veterans’ Day ceremonies. An unusually high moisture content for November will be squeezed out by a combination of upper air disturbances and a surface cold front both today and Thursday. The graphic shows expected precipitation totals before drier conditions return early Friday.
Support Local Journalism
Given the multiple inches of liquid expected to collect in local Fredericksburg rain gauges, some flooding could occur despite currently dry soil conditions. There are no watches or warnings posted as I write this, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see that change later today. Temperatures will hold fairly steady near 70 degrees throughout the day. Gusty southerly winds will continue to pump in Gulf of Mexico moisture and a rumble of thunder this afternoon or evening is also possible.
The aforementioned cold front will cross the Appalachians tonight and ease through the Fredericksburg vicinity during the wee hours Thursday morning. Clouds and rain will continue Thursday as surface low pressure develops along that front and trundles northeast across Virginia. Local temperatures will begin the day in the low 60s but will fall into the mid-50s by sunset as cooler air filters in behind the boundary. (And some not-so-good news about sunset times: After Thursday, sunset in the ‘Burg will occur before 5 p.m. for the rest of 2020.)
Many thanks to our nation’s veterans for their service!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.