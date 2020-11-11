FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Middle of the week turns wet

Drenching rain will punctuate Fredericksburg’s midweek period.

The recent spate of sunny and pleasant weather has been replaced by clouds and abundant rainfall, a bit unfortunate for outdoor Veterans’ Day ceremonies. An unusually high moisture content for November will be squeezed out by a combination of upper air disturbances and a surface cold front both today and Thursday. The graphic shows expected precipitation totals before drier conditions return early Friday.

Given the multiple inches of liquid expected to collect in local Fredericksburg rain gauges, some flooding could occur despite currently dry soil conditions. There are no watches or warnings posted as I write this, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see that change later today. Temperatures will hold fairly steady near 70 degrees throughout the day. Gusty southerly winds will continue to pump in Gulf of Mexico moisture and a rumble of thunder this afternoon or evening is also possible.