FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Midweek turning warmer and less blustery

Sunshine and calmer winds are in store for Fredericksburg’s mid-week period.

Both the meteorological calendar and the current weather pattern agree that it’s time for a more winter-like pattern. Cooler temperatures, breezier winds, and snow at West Virginia ski resorts have all provided a reminder that it’s December now. Today—Wednesday—those winds will begin to settle down, but will still gust to near 20 mph at times around the Fredericksburg vicinity.

The graphic shows the forecast surface map at 7 a.m. Thursday with high pressure (blue “H”) parked overhead, relaxing the pressure gradient and allowing the winds to calm. Meanwhile, afternoon temperatures will creep back into the 50s both today and Thursday under sunny skies—normal readings for early December in Fredericksburg. With forecast highs in the mid-50s and light winds, Thursday looks like this week’s bonus weather day.

By Friday, low pressure (red “L”) over the Louisiana coast will trek northeastward as it takes aim at Virginia. That system will usher in clouds and precipitation for Friday and Saturday, with Fredericksburg area rain gauges registering perhaps another inch and a half of liquid. There isn’t a lot of cold air available with this system, so temperatures will remain at or near average during the precipitation.