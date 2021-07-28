FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Midweek will be steamy and stormy

Hot and stormy conditions will rule the midweek in Fredericksburg.

This week’s heat will peak today—Wednesday—accompanied by uncomfortable humidity levels. Local thermometers will top out in the mid-90s this afternoon. Those conditions, plus an approaching cold front, will lead to late afternoon and evening showers and storms. In fact, the Fredericksburg vicinity is under a Marginal risk—level 1 of 5—for severe weather both Wednesday and Thursday.

Said cold front will only tease Fredericksburg, however, nearing the area late this evening before retreating back north by dawn Thursday. Thursday does look to be slightly cooler, with highs in the low 90s, but dew points will be higher than today’s. Thus the air will be noticeably stickier and storms are more likely.

Storm intensity and coverage Thursday will depend on available sunshine. What will likely be an overnight derecho will rampage across the Midwestern states tonight, weakening to a whimper by the time it reaches Fredericksburg and vicinity near noon tomorrow. The main effect of this system locally will be to trigger some late afternoon thunderstorms if the remnant cloud cover isn’t too thick.