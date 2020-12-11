FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Mild weekend ahead, but is snow on its way?

More calm and mild conditions lie ahead for the weekend.

This week’s tranquil pattern has provided a very nice stretch of December weather in and around Fredericksburg. This Friday morning’s low temperatures were 32, 31, and 36 degrees respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington. Under sunny skies and with light southerly breezes, afternoon highs will reach the low 60s, about 10 degrees above average for this date.

The high pressure center responsible for the nice weather will continue to slide eastward today. Meanwhile low pressure currently over the southern Plains looks to move into the Midwest by Saturday morning. Southerly winds ahead of that approaching system will usher more warmth and moisture into the Fredericksburg vicinity, with perhaps a few early morning sprinkles across the Northern Neck. Overall, the result will be more clouds Saturday—call it partly sunny—with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid-60s.