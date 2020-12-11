FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Mild weekend ahead, but is snow on its way?

More calm and mild conditions lie ahead for the weekend.
This week’s tranquil pattern has provided a very nice stretch of December weather in and around Fredericksburg. This Friday morning’s low temperatures were 32, 31, and 36 degrees respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington. Under sunny skies and with light southerly breezes, afternoon highs will reach the low 60s, about 10 degrees above average for this date.
The high pressure center responsible for the nice weather will continue to slide eastward today. Meanwhile low pressure currently over the southern Plains looks to move into the Midwest by Saturday morning. Southerly winds ahead of that approaching system will usher more warmth and moisture into the Fredericksburg vicinity, with perhaps a few early morning sprinkles across the Northern Neck. Overall, the result will be more clouds Saturday—call it partly sunny—with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid-60s.
Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning there is a better chance of light showers across the region, but local rain gauges will register at most a tenth of an inch. Many Fredericksburg area locales may not see any rain at all as this system will dry out crossing the Appalachians. The associated cold front will cross Interstate 95 around noon on Sunday but the truly chilly air will be delayed, allowing afternoon temperatures to rise to the mid-60s again to close out the weekend.
For snow lovers, a pattern change next week will feature a couple of chances at flakes in Fredericksburg. At the moment, the best opportunity appears to be Wednesday, although as shown on the graphic the chances of accumulating snow are low. Meanwhile, folks craving more sunlight will be glad to hear that Fredericksburg’s earliest sunset of the year (4:49 p.m.) occurred this week. By New Year’s Day, the sunset time will have stretched to 5 p.m.
Happy Friday!
